New equipment is delivered to producers of the CubaFruta project

To improve the productive results and working conditions in the units of the cooperative and peasant sector inserted in the Cubafruta project, they were benefited with the delivery of eight new tractors.

This cooperation project, planned to strengthen the cultivation of pineapple and avocado at the local level, is financed by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation, and is implemented in the province of Matanzas in the municipalities of Los Arabos, Colón, Calimete and Jagüey Grande, the first three leaders in pineapple cultivation and the last in avocado.

As explained by Antonio Festa, director of the Italian Development Cooperation Agency, the financing of thirty million euros for the activities to be carried out jointly with the Ministry of Agriculture must achieve results in the implementation and development of the Cuban Sovereignty Law. Food, Food Safety and Nutrition Education.

The purpose is to increase the planting areas, production and processing of fruits, objectives also outlined by José Pérez Rodríguez, national director of the project.

The delivery made at the Gispert Cooperative Production Basic Unit, in the municipality of Colón, included the exchange with actors from the cooperative and peasant sector linked to the cultivation of pineapple and avocado.

Luigi Partenssa, international coordinator of the Italian Agency for Development, said that the delivery of the equipment is taking place at a good time and constitutes a first significant contribution to the project, among others that they plan to carry out to improve the production, commercialization and transformation capacity.

The contribution to the supply of fresh and processed products for the local, national and international market are objectives of the CubaFruta project, and offer job opportunities during its implementation and development.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon