Youth Club commitment to the computerization of society

The computer and electronics Youth Club network in the municipality of Matanzas includes within its summer plan the training of professionals in Information Technology and Communications.

“One of the fundamental activities of the summer in the Youth Clubs is the work directed towards electronic commerce. The service covers the warehouses, with the use of QR codes to sell the products of the basic basket”, the institutional communicator of the network in the municipality, Pedro Arana Gracia, told the television station Tv Yumurí.



The specialists of each center are preparing to teach courses on the management of the new electronic gateways with the Transfermovil, Enzona and Tiket applications, with the aim of achieving the digital development of the institutions.

On the other hand, the specialist of the municipal headquarters, Marian Cabrera Sánchez, declared the importance that the entity attaches to workshops on educational robotics, to the celebration of electronic sports tournaments and to the promotion of national navigation applications.

As every summer, the computer company is committed to healthy recreation and leisure as a way for the public to spend their free time in a safe digital environment.

Joven Club de Computación y Electrónica constitutes a network of technological centers that emerged on September 8, 1987, at the initiative of Commander Fidel Castro Ruz, with the premise of contributing to the socialization and computerization of Cuban society.

Translated by Caterman Medina de Leon