Matanzas residents call for a May Day parade

Workers and managers of the Antonio Guiteras Holmes Thermoelectric Plant in Matanzas participated in the reading of the Cuban Workers’ Federation’s call for the celebration of May Day.

Under the slogan «For Cuba, Together We Create,» Matanzas workers will fill the province’s plazas and streets in support of their Revolution.

The event was attended by Osmar Ramírez Ramírez, General Secretary of the CTC in the province; Rubén Campos Olmos, General Director of the plant; representatives of the Provincial Bureau of the Union; and other members of the union.

In the conclusion of the meeting, union leader Ramírez Ramírez recognized the union’s performance and announced the decision of the provincial secretariat of the union federation that the Matanzas thermoelectric plant workers’ group will be part of the first block of the International Workers’ Day parade.

Translated by Casterman Median de Leon

Post Views: 38