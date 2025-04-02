Sol Palmeras, a faithful reference for leisure and recreation

About to turn 35, the Sol Palmeras hotel, located in the Varadero resort, the country’s premier sun and beach destination, is a model of quality and comfort.

Among its projects is the creation of new spaces for guest enjoyment. Near the beach exit, they are building a bar with a novel look and structure. According to a post on the hotel’s Facebook profile, the new attraction aims to elevate vacationer experiences, a goal championed by a group that always surprises guests with new options.

Major renovations to the rooms, to optimize comfort and raise standards, are among the main investments, along with the beautification of the outdoor areas, among other maintenance projects.

Its employees are also preparing to soon hold one of their most anticipated traditions: Argentine Week, from May 25 to 31, 2025. The event will begin with a range of water and sports activities. Soccer and volleyball tournaments and beach Olympics will liven up the mornings, while in the afternoons, visitors can participate in cooking and cocktail workshops. Local experts will also share the secrets of Cuban cuisine.

The Sol Palmeras hotel, recently recognized as the best-managed hotel in Cubanacán, continues to be a true benchmark for its leisure industry. (ALH)

