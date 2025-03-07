Educate responsibly

The process “Educating in the family: a duty for love and by law”, which is called for by the Federation of Cuban Women, creates spaces for guidance, information and debate from the community for the construction of a healthy society.

The Cándido González Morales Secondary School, of the Playa Popular Council, in the city of Matanzas, hosted the meeting, held this time as part of the activities for International Women’s Day.

With the participation of Yaniova Carrios Vega, an official of the National Directorate of the Federation of Cuban Women; representatives and specialists from the Ministry of the Interior, the Provincial Court and the Directorates of Education and Public Health in the territory, the meeting took place with parents and other relatives of the more than 380 students of the educational center.

The necessary alert and the preparation of the family to face drug use among children, adolescents and young people, early pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases, were topics discussed by those present.

The education of the new generations with instruction and solid values ​​is part of the permanent attention of Cuban society and has the family as its main stage.

The process underway is part of the Family Education Schools and began on December 1st of last year. It extends until May 15th on the occasion of the International Family Day.

