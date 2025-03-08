Daylight saving time will come into effect on Sunday, March 9

On Sunday, March 9, daylight saving time will come into effect in the Atlantic Zone, so at 12:00 midnight on Saturday, March 8, Cubans must move their clocks forward one hour, thus ending the current normal time.

The change to daylight saving time is an international practice that seeks a better use of sunlight. In this way, the time of use of artificial light is reduced, which implies a more rational use of energy.

With the beginning of daylight saving time, savings measures should not be neglected, both at home and at work.

The National Office for the Control of the Rational Use of Energy (ONURE) urges to make the efficient use of energy a philosophy of life. Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

