Radio 26 and the ether of summer

Radio 26 offers a varied programming 24 hours a day, with themes that reflect the economic, political, cultural, tourist, educational and scientific events of the Matanzas province. This summer, the station from Matanzas renews part of its grid in search of cooler and more interactive spaces.

Eight new programs from different cuts make up the summer schedule for the different audiences of the Matanzas provincial station. The proposals integrate an improvement of the programming based on polls and sampling of reception.

Spaces for children and adolescents, musical, cultural and specialized in social issues will influence the radio dynamics of the Yumurina station. One of the novelties that is placed within the modifications is the 360 ​​degree program. It will feature a young and renewed artistic staff.

“For me it is an enormous pride that they have counted on my voice to lead this space, which also has high responsibility. The program replaces Tiempo A, an icon within Matanzas radio, and doing it together with so many young people is full of joy”, pointed out one of its presenters, Lorien Rodríguez Sánchez.

Radio 26 seeks to adhere to the ways of doing contemporary radio through interaction from social networks and the commitment to content that provides feedback for programs and audiences.

Translated by Casterman Medina