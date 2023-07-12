Authorities tour facilities of goods and services for the population

The member of the Central Committee and first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in Matanzas Susely Morfa González together with the main authorities of the Government in the main municipality visit productive sites in the territory.

At the Matanzas Noodle Factory, they prepare the start with a goal of 1 tons per day, equivalent to more than 5,000 packages of pasta destined for the population.

With around 12 workers and technology that dates from before the triumph of the Revolution of Czech-Russian origin, the teams will start the productions of this center.

The authorities arrived at the “Joya Martiana” Park on the Matanzas viaduct.

There, the MSME Ulltrasoluciones with 9 workers are responsible for the project and the execution of a children’s complex for children of all ages that also includes sculptures and murals inspired by the life and work of José Martí.

In El Naranjal, they visited the “Espiga de Oro” Bakery-Sweet Shop, which is under repair and is about to open. In this facility they sell forty percent of their productions to the town, in addition to supplying the People’s Council and five wineries.

And in the Cerdicentro belonging to the Matanzas Business Group of Commerce located at the corner of América and Milanés, the first secretary insisted on the revision of the prices agreed with the MSMEs, in addition to the fact that they will soon provide, together with the Matanzas Meat, sales services of pork products.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon