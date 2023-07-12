Labor feat this July 11, 2023 in Cárdenas

In record time, the bottom slab of water tank No. 2 of the future distribution center was melted.

Under the direction of the ARCOS Company and the Western Hydrology Engineering Services Company (ESIHO), the important construction step that will allow the construction of the 6 rings that will make up the gigantic reservoir was developed.

Involved in this important task (planned for more than 24 continuous hours and executed in less than 10) were Hydraulic Resources forces, teams from UCM No. 4, from the Hicacos construction company, ENIA, among other support forces.

Once the concreting work on these bases has begun, it cannot be stopped until it is completed, as a pause could damage the impermeability of the surface, which on this occasion is 400 m³ of concrete.

The operation demanded the constant transfer of the top cars that intervened and the perfect performance of the specialists and workers in charge of distributing the mixture.

Construction specialists and political leaders of the territory considered that this is a historic day due to the promptness and success with which the task was accomplished.

An important element, in charge of the work, are 2 young engineers from the Varadero ARCOS General Contractor Company: Luis Antonio López and Lázaro Eliécer Díaz.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon