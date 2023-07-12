Caida en Combate de José Martí

Labor feat this July 11, 2023 in Cárdenas

Alexei McIntosh 30 mins ago English Deja un comentarios 39 Vistas

In record time, the bottom slab of water tank No. 2 of the future distribution center was melted.

Under the direction of the ARCOS Company and the Western Hydrology Engineering Services Company (ESIHO), the important construction step that will allow the construction of the 6 rings that will make up the gigantic reservoir was developed.

Involved in this important task (planned for more than 24 continuous hours and executed in less than 10) were Hydraulic Resources forces, teams from UCM No. 4, from the Hicacos construction company, ENIA, among other support forces.

Once the concreting work on these bases has begun, it cannot be stopped until it is completed, as a pause could damage the impermeability of the surface, which on this occasion is 400 m³ of concrete.

The operation demanded the constant transfer of the top cars that intervened and the perfect performance of the specialists and workers in charge of distributing the mixture.

Construction specialists and political leaders of the territory considered that this is a historic day due to the promptness and success with which the task was accomplished.

An important element, in charge of the work, are 2 young engineers from the Varadero ARCOS General Contractor Company: Luis Antonio López and Lázaro Eliécer Díaz.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

 












				 Post Views: 44
			
					
									



				 
				

			


			
		

		
Etiquetas   


		
				

			

				
Acerca Alexei McIntosh 

			

			

				

	

			

			

								

			

																													

		



				

		

		

				

			

			

		

		
			
	
			
	

		

		

			
Le puede interesar

		


				

						
			

				
										
				
			

						
			
New equipment is delivered to producers of the CubaFruta project

			
To improve the productive results and working conditions in the units of the cooperative and …

		

			

			
			
	
		
				






	

		
Deja una respuesta 
Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *
 
 



 


 


 


	

	




	

	





			
				TV Yumurí en Telegram
			
				



	
	



				




	

		

			Desarrollado en WordPress | Diseñado por TV Yumurí		

				

		
		

			© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved