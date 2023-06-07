Management Center for Disaster Risk Reduction is three years old

On June 1, 2020, the Disaster Risk Reduction Management Center was created in Colón, covered by a binational project between Cuba and the Dominican Republic, also extended to the municipalities of Martí, Cárdenas and Matanzas and with existing experiences. in Jagüey Grande and Ciénaga de Zapata.

The centers are essential to strengthen the decision-making of local governments in exceptional situations and in confronting disasters, not only during the hurricane season, but throughout the year due to the occurrence of fires, intense droughts or accidents, according to the Mr. Raisdel Naya Palomino, director of the entity in Colón.

Based on a basic module delivered by the project, working conditions in terms of technology improved, as a way of preparing management bodies and the community for risks and providing timely information. Means of protection such as boots, capes, light vests, helmets, crash masks, lanterns, mobile power plant and radio receivers are included.

From the experiences in these three years, its members highlight the creation of a circle of interest with thirty pioneers of primary education, who delve into issues related to early warnings, risks present in places of residence, first aid and the media, and in a practical way they visit the methodological station, exchange with Citma representatives, participate in contests and involve the family in their activities.

The Disaster Risk Reduction Management Center has as its strength the identification in its strategies of various instruments incorporated into the reduction of vulnerabilities in local projects, and consolidates its work with the premise that in foreseeing is the art of saving. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon