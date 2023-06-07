Susely Morfa: “We have to fight against speculative prices”

In the Temporary Work Group of Matanzas headed by the first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in the province, Susely Morfa González, and the lieutenant governor, Marieta Caridad Poey Zamora, the need to redouble efforts to prevent speculative prices in transportation and retail trade.

In this sense, Morfa directed the deployment of inspectors at key points where inflation is promoted. The high prices of products sold on the outskirts of hospitals, as well as the rates of mopeds in the city of Matanzas, demanded time for analysis at the Government headquarters.

Another issue addressed in the videoconference with the authorities of the 14 municipalities was the increase in thefts in warehouses, which was considered an alarming indicator. So far this year, Matanzas is the province with the highest number of criminal acts in these establishments.

The member of the Council of State emphasized the relevance of ensuring effective protection and surveillance systems where the products of the family basket are sold.

The Matanzas Aqueduct and Sewerage Company reported a total of 13 damaged pumping systems in the province, while the Basic Electric Organization reported that there is a deficit of 10 megawatts in the territory. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon