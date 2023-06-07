Bread sales restart in Matanzas

With the arrival in the province of Matanzas of almost 30 tons of flour of national origin, the production of bread from the regulated family basket will resume as of today in six municipalities.

About 496 thousand consumers from the municipalities of Matanzas, Cárdenas, Jovellanos, Colón, Jagüey Grande and Martí will benefit at this first moment, after three days of service disruption.

As reported by Daniel Yon Aguiar, director of Production of the Provincial Food Company, with the raw material that arrived in the province, it will not be possible to recover the delayed productions.

In the next few hours, a shipment of 20 tons of wheat flour from Havana is expected to arrive in the territory of Matanzas, to ensure the supply in the rest of the municipalities, and to the extent that the wheat supply stabilizes in the country, productions destined for sectors such as health, education and other entities of the business sector will be restarted. (ALH)

