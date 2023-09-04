They verify the insurance of educational centers in Cárdenas

Verifying the seizures in educational centers to start the 2023-2024 school period, was the objective of the tour of the first secretary of the Municipal Party Committee in Cárdenas, Zaid Javier Díaz Méndez, this Sunday.Together with the member of the Provincial Bureau of the Party, Pablo Santana Ramírez, he was interested in the restoration process of the Sierra Maestra elementary school.

Among the significant actions carried out, the waterproofing of the roofs stands out, after presenting leak problems.

On the other hand, in the special school José Antonio Echeverría, the living conditions for the children of that education are ready.

The Democratic and Popular Republic of Algeria primary school is fully painted and parents help clean the classrooms.

In the same way, in the Esteban Hernández and Víctimas de la Coubre secondary schools, the authorities toured the main exterior and interior areas.

In the town of Camarioca, the community is committed to preparing the ESBU Amable Flores Rodríguez and its surroundings, where the municipal act will be held for the start of the school year and open the doors to 129 students.

Several of the 67 Cardenenses schools have received maintenance and others are in the investment process, with an eye on receiving students this September 4 and exercising its role as the most important institution in the community.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon