They will execute an investment project in Perico for rice production

The municipality of Perico aspires to have the second productive pole of rice in the province of Matanzas. The idea must materialize with the execution of an investment project that allows the planting of 700 hectares of a total of 3 million in the short term on land belonging to CPA Fernando Alfonso Torice.

The first secretary of the Party in Matanzas, Susely Morfa González, along with Governor Mario Sabines Lorenzo, verified the project that involves 5 work objects, including the construction of access roads and a 3 km canal to bring water closer. In the field they gave indications to expedite the execution of the different tasks to achieve them, which is vital for agriculture, particularly for the development of the rice program.

The tour through the municipality of Perico took them to the farm of producer Bárbaro Galbán. There the Matanzas authorities were interested in the use of the land, the contracting of productions with collection and the issue of prices, one of the greatest dissatisfactions of the population in the effort to bring agricultural products closer to the people.

In areas of the Máximo Gómez Báez Agricultural Company, they also learned about the strategy for the cold season with the planting of more than 2,900 hectares for root crops, vegetables, grains and fruit trees.

