The sale of long-term items in Matanzas declines

The sale of items with long-term payment in the El Palacio store is affected after the few proposals.

The El Palacio store, located in the central Calle Medio in the city of Matanzas, began selling slow-moving products in August 2021.

Since then, it has been in great demand, which currently exceeds offers, mainly in furniture such as living room and dining room sets, chests of drawers, and beds.

In recent months, the delivery of items has been affected by the problematic situation with transportation and the shortage of raw materials, as explained to the TV Yumurí team by Ludiel Herrera Díaz, the unit’s administrator.

“Our suppliers are two TCPs, one from Havana and the other from Villa Clara, and a MSME, which cannot get here due to the fuel problem. In addition, we tried to do other things with the fund, but due to the lack of merchandise and raw materials we were unable to consolidate. This prevents us from meeting customer needs and of course affects our revenue.”

With the intention of solving the inconveniences that afflict the population of Matanzas, the establishment’s administration plans to make new contracts with MSMEs and TCPs from the Yumurina city. Also the preparation of a catalog to facilitate orders and shipments from other provinces.

“This is a great opportunity for buyers, we cannot let it pass, because many do not have the money to pay cash and it is a procedure without complications because all the procedures and payments are carried out in the store itself,” added Herrera. Diaz”.

At this time only personal beds, wicker sets and wooden stools are available. Payment is made through the EnZona application or directly with the site worker and 20% of the cost must be paid before purchasing the product.

“The prices are quite affordable, when a supplier supplies us with merchandise that is too expensive for us and our customers, we do not accept it because then the bill does not work,” said Greisy Sierra Abreu, Economic Management Technician.

El Palacio, the only center where these sales are made in the city of Matanzas, needs new alternatives and offers in order to meet the existing demand.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon