Friends of the FAR contest awarded

The winning pioneers of the friends of the FAR contest in the Matanzas province were awarded.

The 7 laureates in the different categories received their recognition during the activity carried out in the municipality of Limonar.

After the award ceremony, pioneers and their families toured places of social and historical interest, including the sculpture complex, Museo sl Esclavo Rebelde.

The 7 representatives of the Matanzas province are now awaiting the results of the national FAR friends contest as their works were also selected at this level.

Winners

Plastic arts special education award: Ian Carlos García Torriente Cárdenas municipality

Plastic Arts Award from 4th to 6th: Eduardo Ernesto Contrera Delgado, Cárdenas municipality

Greeting Letter Award from 4th to 6th: María Martínez García, municipality of Cárdenas.

Poetry Award from 7th to 9th: Elianny Daniela Luna González, Cárdenas municipality.

Prize in Photography from 7th to 9th: Salet de la Caridad Morgan Pedroso, Cárdenas municipality.

Plastic Arts Award 3rd grade: Raimond Rafael Rondon Gonzales, Ciénaga de Zapata.

7th grade greeting letter award: Dianik Castro González, Limonar municipality.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon