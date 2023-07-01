Caida en Combate de José Martí
Breaking News

Friends of the FAR contest awarded

Alexei McIntosh 7 horas ago English Deja un comentarios 41 Vistas

The winning pioneers of the friends of the FAR contest in the Matanzas province were awarded.

The 7 laureates in the different categories received their recognition during the activity carried out in the municipality of Limonar.

After the award ceremony, pioneers and their families toured places of social and historical interest, including the sculpture complex, Museo sl Esclavo Rebelde.

The 7 representatives of the Matanzas province are now awaiting the results of the national FAR friends contest as their works were also selected at this level.

Winners

Plastic arts special education award: Ian Carlos García Torriente Cárdenas municipality

Plastic Arts Award from 4th to 6th: Eduardo Ernesto Contrera Delgado, Cárdenas municipality

Greeting Letter Award from 4th to 6th: María Martínez García, municipality of Cárdenas.

Poetry Award from 7th to 9th: Elianny Daniela Luna González, Cárdenas municipality.

Prize in Photography from 7th to 9th: Salet de la Caridad Morgan Pedroso, Cárdenas municipality.

Plastic Arts Award 3rd grade: Raimond Rafael Rondon Gonzales, Ciénaga de Zapata.

7th grade greeting letter award: Dianik Castro González, Limonar municipality.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon






				 Post Views: 42
			
					
									



				 
				

			


			
		

		
Etiquetas 


		
				

			

				
Acerca Alexei McIntosh 

			

			

				

	

			

			

								

			

																													

		



				

		

		

				

			

			

		

		
			
	
			
	

		

		

			
Le puede interesar

		


				

						
			

				
										
				
			

						
			
Anti-Covid vaccination schemes are updated in Matanzas

			
Since last May in the province of Matanzas, efforts have been focused on updating the …

		

			

			
			
	
		
				






	

		
Deja una respuesta 
Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *
 
 



 


 


 


	

	




	

	





			
				TV Yumurí en Telegram
			
				



	
	



				




	

		

			Desarrollado en WordPress | Diseñado por TV Yumurí		

				

		
		

			© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved