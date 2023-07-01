Activities begin for the summer season in Varadero

The rhythmic band of the Renato Guitart Rosell elementary school set the pace in the parade for the beginning of summer 2023 in the main sun and beach destination in Cuba.

Sports glories from the spa city, outstanding athletes, the 120-year club together with residents and workers of the islazul hotel chain wore the national colors in this Summer With Love.

The revelry was also attended by the Hicacos car agency and the Ecotaxis, means of transport that guarantee the mobility of vacationers in the tourist pole.

In the festivities park, those attending the inauguration of the summer stage enjoyed demonstrations of the main community projects.

Marleydi Vera Ramos, vice-intendent of the Board of Administration in Varadero highlighted the union between INDER, Culture and MINTUR in order to achieve a summer with varied recreational offers for the enjoyment of the Cardenense family and for the thousands of national and international tourists who during the summer they visit Varadero.

For her part, the president of the Popular Council Ivón Cervantes praised the results of the city rowing team that won a dozen medals in the recently concluded provincial championship, which contributes to the rescue of this famous sport in the Hicacos peninsula and converts to Varadero in the sportiest city of Matanzas.

During the months of July and August, residents of the tourist hub and vacationers will have access to activities for children, youth, and adults, such as the performance of the Cuban Mirón Theater group and the recently inaugurated Peña de la trova at the Pullman hotel.



Translated by Casterman Medina de leon