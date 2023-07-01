Caida en Combate de José Martí
Breaking News

Activities begin for the summer season in Varadero

Isis Hernández 7 horas ago English Deja un comentarios 39 Vistas

The rhythmic band of the Renato Guitart Rosell elementary school set the pace in the parade for the beginning of summer 2023 in the main sun and beach destination in Cuba.

Sports glories from the spa city, outstanding athletes, the 120-year club together with residents and workers of the islazul hotel chain wore the national colors in this Summer With Love.

The revelry was also attended by the Hicacos car agency and the Ecotaxis, means of transport that guarantee the mobility of vacationers in the tourist pole.

In the festivities park, those attending the inauguration of the summer stage enjoyed demonstrations of the main community projects.

Marleydi Vera Ramos, vice-intendent of the Board of Administration in Varadero highlighted the union between INDER, Culture and MINTUR in order to achieve a summer with varied recreational offers for the enjoyment of the Cardenense family and for the thousands of national and international tourists who during the summer they visit Varadero.

For her part, the president of the Popular Council Ivón Cervantes praised the results of the city rowing team that won a dozen medals in the recently concluded provincial championship, which contributes to the rescue of this famous sport in the Hicacos peninsula and converts to Varadero in the sportiest city of Matanzas.

During the months of July and August, residents of the tourist hub and vacationers will have access to activities for children, youth, and adults, such as the performance of the Cuban Mirón Theater group and the recently inaugurated Peña de la trova at the Pullman hotel.

Translated by Casterman Medina de leon






				 Post Views: 37
			
					
									



				 
				

			


			
		

		
Etiquetas 


		
				

			

				
Acerca Isis Hernández 

			

			

				

	

			

			

								

			

																													

		



				

		

		

				

			

			

		

		
			
	
			
	

		

		

			
Le puede interesar

		


				

						
			

				
										
				
			

						
			
Anti-Covid vaccination schemes are updated in Matanzas

			
Since last May in the province of Matanzas, efforts have been focused on updating the …

		

			

			
			
	
		
				






	

		
Deja una respuesta 
Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *
 
 



 


 


 


	

	




	

	





			
				TV Yumurí en Telegram
			
				



	
	



				




	

		

			Desarrollado en WordPress | Diseñado por TV Yumurí		

				

		
		

			© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved