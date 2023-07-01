They will reinforce road safety in Matanzas

The authorization of alcohol control points and the extension of patrol hours until night stand out among measures, in the Cuban province of Matanzas, to reinforce road safety in the summer phase, which will begin next Saturday throughout the country .

According to Major José L. Montenegro Ortega, the first official of Outreach in the territory, the forces of the National Revolutionary Police and Public Health professionals will converge at the so-called checkpoints, while the extension of surveillance is aimed at controlling the return to house of the population after the enjoyment.

“In the case of beach areas, it will be guaranteed that passenger transportation vehicles have parking, which will be required of the carrier bases,” said Montenegro Ortega.

He explained that the vehicles that will be used in this type of travel must have the endorsement of the technical inspection center and be in good condition, which entails complying with requirements regarding the braking system, vehicle structure, and capacity per square meter. .

He recalled that the main causes of accidents in Matanzas are related to disrespect for the right of way, improper overtaking, ingestion of alcoholic beverages, failure to control the vehicle, driving with technical defects and distraction, among others.

According to official data released by the source itself, during the first quarter of 2023 the number of accidents in the province decreased compared to the same date in the previous year, however, the danger increased and also the number of deaths for the stage.

“The participation in the accidents of more vulnerable vehicles such as mopeds and motorcycles, with a tendency to a greater presence throughout the country, becomes a fundamental reason for the rise in deaths,” Montenegro Ortega stated.

