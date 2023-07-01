Caida en Combate de José Martí
Breaking News

They will reinforce road safety in Matanzas

Redacción TV Yumurí 7 horas ago English Deja un comentarios 39 Vistas

The authorization of alcohol control points and the extension of patrol hours until night stand out among measures, in the Cuban province of Matanzas, to reinforce road safety in the summer phase, which will begin next Saturday throughout the country .

According to Major José L. Montenegro Ortega, the first official of Outreach in the territory, the forces of the National Revolutionary Police and Public Health professionals will converge at the so-called checkpoints, while the extension of surveillance is aimed at controlling the return to house of the population after the enjoyment.

“In the case of beach areas, it will be guaranteed that passenger transportation vehicles have parking, which will be required of the carrier bases,” said Montenegro Ortega.

He explained that the vehicles that will be used in this type of travel must have the endorsement of the technical inspection center and be in good condition, which entails complying with requirements regarding the braking system, vehicle structure, and capacity per square meter. .

He recalled that the main causes of accidents in Matanzas are related to disrespect for the right of way, improper overtaking, ingestion of alcoholic beverages, failure to control the vehicle, driving with technical defects and distraction, among others.

According to official data released by the source itself, during the first quarter of 2023 the number of accidents in the province decreased compared to the same date in the previous year, however, the danger increased and also the number of deaths for the stage.

“The participation in the accidents of more vulnerable vehicles such as mopeds and motorcycles, with a tendency to a greater presence throughout the country, becomes a fundamental reason for the rise in deaths,” Montenegro Ortega stated.

Translated by Casterman Medina de leon






				 Post Views: 38
			
					
									



				 
				

			


			
		

		
Etiquetas 


		
				

			

				
Acerca Redacción TV Yumurí 

			

			

				

	

			

			

								

			

																													

		



				

		

		

				

			

			

		

		
			
	
			
	

		

		

			
Le puede interesar

		


				

						
			

				
										
				
			

						
			
Anti-Covid vaccination schemes are updated in Matanzas

			
Since last May in the province of Matanzas, efforts have been focused on updating the …

		

			

			
			
	
		
				






	

		
Deja una respuesta 
Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *
 
 



 


 


 


	

	




	

	





			
				TV Yumurí en Telegram
			
				



	
	



				




	

		

			Desarrollado en WordPress | Diseñado por TV Yumurí		

				

		
		

			© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved