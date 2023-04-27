They apply teaching categorization in Unión de Reyes

The workers of the educational sector in Unión de Reyes opt for the categorization system as part of the actions for the continuous improvement of the general education system.

The municipal director of Education in the southern Matanzas territory, Gloria del Carmen Díaz Acuña, explained that from the category that the teacher acquires, he obtains 250 or 500 pesos above his salary.

The main objective of improvement lies in raising the quality of Education from the third improvement that is carried out today, and that not only recognizes the dedication of the staff to the work they do, but also entails economic stimulation.

“In the case of specialist teachers, we categorize 130 in the territory and among the main specialists only 5, which are those who are finishing the master’s degree exercise. This is one more way to promote self-improvement in each of the teachers”, highlighted the directive.

In order to sit the categorization exam, teachers must have maintained a process of constant improvement in the last five years in accordance with the guidelines issued by the National Education System and other institutions in the country.

The process reached the most remote places of the unionense geography. The educators in the towns of La Lanza and El Estante, among others, demonstrated the quality of Cuban education in the rural sector through the open classes exposed for the improvement exercise.

With the purpose of guaranteeing that teachers have a solid scientific and pedagogical preparation, this April 26 concludes the process of categorizing teachers in the municipality of Unión de Reyes.

The exercise is planned to be carried out annually and the categorized teacher remains guaranteed for eight years. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon