Arcos Varadero company receives National Vanguard status

The General Contractor Company of Varadero Works (Arcos), outstanding in the execution of investments in the largest sun and beach tourist pole in Cuba, received today the status of National Vanguard, for the third consecutive year.

The recognition was based on the comprehensive results of the group that stands out for a line of action in pursuit of customer satisfaction, compliance with income plans, and effectiveness and efficiency indicators.

Alain Barrios León, general director of the entity, pointed out that 2022 was a year of useful effort and results thanks to the commitment of the workers, who in the current 2023 are projected to make this stage a more productive one, despite the economic tensions .

The also architect appreciated that the hostility of the United States government against the Caribbean island, and the intensification of the economic, commercial and financial blockade, limit the progress of the company and the country, but that does not discourage his group.

Ámbar Zamora Maturell, member of the national secretariat of the construction workers’ union, congratulated the workers for giving their best to get ahead, and highlighted their example for the celebration of the upcoming May Day in Cuba.

During the event, the status of National Vanguard was also awarded to the Central Oil Drilling and Extraction Company (EPEPC), and the Aguas Varadero Company, with the presence of Zaid Díaz Méndez, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC). in the municipality of Cárdenas. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon