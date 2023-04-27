Provincial Council prioritizes attention to the population

«The Department of Attention to the Population is the face of local governments,» said the governor of the province, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, during the meeting of the Provincial Council in Matanzas.

In the meeting they dedicated a large part of the debate to the analysis of the functioning of these structures in the local governments of the 13 municipalities of Matanzas.

As explained by the head of said department in the province, Dayamí Rodríguez, the main deficiencies lie in the reorganization of each one of the departments and the completion of the staff of specialists in some territories.

Although progress has been made in resolving the proposals in the first quarter of 2023, one of the challenges is the change in work dynamics with the incursion into the Bienestar digital platform, to expedite responses to the population.

At the meeting they called for maintaining the systems to check from the neighborhoods the approaches without a solution and at the same time guarantee the training of the delegates with the objective of contributing from the popular participation to solve the dissatisfactions of the community.

The first secretary of the Party in Matanzas, Susely Morfa González, also emphasized the need to establish priorities when solving each of the proposals. Prioritizing sectors such as young people, people in vulnerable situations and mothers with three or more children is a way of transmitting awareness of the ailments of the people, he insisted.

Although in the municipalities of Los Arabos, Colón and Matanzas progress is being made in solving the proposals, there are some gaps in terms of feedback from the organizations that have the tools to solve a certain problem and the departments that care for the population.

The Provincial Council also emphasized compliance, by the agencies, with the proposals of the economy plan and the Hydraulic Resources program in the province.

Antonio Hernández Martínez, delegate of Hydraulic Resources in Matanzas, reported that the water supply in the 13 municipalities should improve with the entry into the territory of 35 pumping equipment. In the same way, they promote the drilling and construction of new wells and the cleaning of some structures. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon