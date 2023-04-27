Order Lázaro Peña delivered to health technologist

As a prelude to the celebration of May Day, International Workers’ Day, in the Cuban province of Matanzas, Ariel L. Oviedo Bravo, health technologist in physical therapy and rehabilitation, was recognized today with the Lázaro Peña Second Degree Order for more 30 years old.

In a ceremony presided over by Susely Morfa González, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in the province of Matanzas; Mario Sabines Lorenzo, governor of the western territory, and Division General Andrés L. González Brito, head of the Central Army, the physiotherapist of the Mario Muñoz Monroy Military Hospital expressed his satisfaction at receiving the high award.

It is a source of pride to receive this and other distinctions, but the individual merits have a lot to do with the work carried out collectively in the facility where I work, and where I plan to stay perhaps until retirement age, said the Master of Science in Bioenergetic and Natural Medicine, 50 years old.

Oviedo Bravo, also a union leader at the Military Hospital itself, opined that in these difficult times the Cuban worker should not lack love for the profession he exercises, in addition to being a tireless fighter for the development of society from his «combat trench ”.

During the award ceremony, the Third Degree Lázaro Peña Order was also awarded to workers and labor groups, with extraordinary merits and important contributions to the national economy, and the Jesús Menéndez Medal to the vanguards of different unions.

In the Castillo de San Severino Slavery Route Museum, in this city, the Geocuba Company of Matanzas received the 80th Anniversary Seal of the Foundation of the Central de Trabajadores de Cuba, which is granted only once to collectives and workers outstanding in the role they perform.

For weeks now, the Provincial Bureau of the Central de Trabajadores de Cuba in Matanzas has recognized the merits of the union vanguard in the territory, which is getting ready for the massive May Day parade. (ALH)



