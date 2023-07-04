The options for the population of the entire province of Matanzas during the summer that is already beginning, exceed 10 thousand activities.

As announced at a press conference by the Provincial Directorate of Culture, there will be something for all tastes and it will begin with the functions of Circo Nacional in the Blue Tent on the Viaduct.

Dance parties and heritage excursions are announced around the city with 75 routes organized in the different municipalities at very affordable prices for children and adults, in the event that they require transportation for their transfer.

Summer workshops in plastic arts, dance, music and theater have already opened their registration, and artistic brigades are organized with art instructors and professionals from all territories.

Also included is the inauguration of the first phase of the Monserrate amusement park in the main city, with regular transportation during the season depending on fuel availability.

Among the musical groups that young people will be able to enjoy are the Maravillas de Florida and Adalberto Álvarez y su Son orchestras, on the viaduct, and the culmination of the national summer activities will be here with the rumba at the closing of the Timbalaye Party, on the 30th August in the Plaza de La Vigía.

The musical company of the Mariana de Gonich academy, the actors of La colmenita and the traditional tour of the Korimacao group through the communities of the Ciénaga de Zapata are also invited.

There will be celebrations for the 190th anniversary of the Gener y del Monte Library, and the third Mesoamerican and Caribbean International Congress is already taking place.

In the period, several important events will be held in addition to the summer festivities, such as the Provincial Casino Wheels Festival in the municipalities of Matanzas, Unión de Reyes, Cárdenas, Jovellanos, the province’s universities and in some government departments. MINTUR; the Provincial Festival of Amateur Artists in Cárdenas, and the Yumurí 2023 National Film Club Meeting, which will invite a conversation with the actors of the telenovela Calendar.

Craft fairs will be held in all municipalities, as well as the traditional Culture Weeks, which this year include the one in the city of Colón from August 1 to 8.

On August 12 there will be activities for International Youth Day and Fidel’s birthday will be celebrated on the 13th, as well as the anniversary of the Federation of Cuban Women on August 23. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon