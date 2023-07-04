Cuba aspires to the record of the largest casino wheel in the world

Reaching a new Guinness Record in Cuba with the largest casino wheel in the world fueled the drive to bring together almost 1,000 dancers in 262 municipalities of the Caribbean country, as part of the second rehearsal to break the current record, achieved in Venezuela on November 27 of 2022.

The rehearsal on a sunny July morning opens expectations towards the achievement of the ambitious effort to surpass what was done in Venezuela, when the project came to fruition thanks to the leading role of 1,595 performers.

The international sociocultural project Retomando el Son, led by the Ambassador of Son, the Cuban Luis Llamo, is in charge of the preparations for the attempt scheduled for May 7 and 8, 2024, on the occasion of the celebrations for the declaration on this last date of Son Day in Cuba.

The head of Recreation of the National Institute of Sports (Inder), Erick Gutiérrez, in statements to Prensa Latina valued as excellent the presence of so many exponents of the dance genre, which has never ceased to be practiced as dance and also serves as physical preparation.

The global heyday of salsa in the 1970s determined the spread of casino dancing across the globe. Cuba has the privilege of having its main promoter, Adalberto Álvarez, take back the wheels to make this dance visible and disseminate the essence of the son and its main exponents of music and dance. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon