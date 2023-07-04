Union de Reyes in summer with love

With the purpose of carry the culture to places more far of the province, they championed the José Martí Art Instructors Brigade and thus began this Saturday the summer stage in Unión de Reyes.

The sale of books, recreational and cultural activities and the agricultural fair were the main activities carried out on Saturday morning.

Among the books sold was the text “Life and Work of Tichomiano”, as well as self-help literature for adolescents. Among the proposals, the sale of agendas, coloring brochures, tabloids to cut out and crossword puzzles also stand out.

During the afternoon, the folkloric group Los Matanceros delighted the people of Union with their songs in the renowned Parque de Malanga.

The Municipal Casino Rueda Festival took place at night with the artistic and amateur talent of the territory, accompanied by Miguelito and his pianola.

On Sunday, the clown Cucurucho came to district 5 to give the little ones a children’s show, while cultural institutions, together with INDER, also contributed with activities.

The municipal director of Culture, Ovidio Ávila Pino, expressed that in all the popular councils of the territory they celebrated the beginning of summer.

“In the summer stage, amateur artists will entertain the nights with presentations in the different cultural sites of the terroir. Film workers and bookstores will exhibit exhibitions and propose debates on representative audiovisuals of our country, and the Brigade of art instructors will give summer workshops to children”, pointed out Ávila Pino.

The activities planned for the months of July and August are a priority for the people of Union in this Summer with love. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon