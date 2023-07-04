They will deliver more land in usufruct in Matanzas

With a delivery plan of more than 36,000 hectares of land in usufruct per year, the province of Matanzas has idle state assets close to 16,000 hectares and filed 8,000 requests.

The municipalities with the fewest areas available to produce food are Perico and Cárdenas, while ten out-of-term cases are being processed for cadastral certification in Pedro Betancourt and Calimete.

Janet Montero Toledo, head of the Department of Control of Land and Tractors, in the delegation of Agriculture in Matanzas, said that the delivery of land, its use and exploitation exceeds 2,000 hectares from the previous year.

Due to the volume of area in possession as usufructuaries, organizations such as thePedro Betancourt, MININT, PCC, Popular Power, MINAG and MICONS stand out with the Varadero Construction Agricultural Company. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon