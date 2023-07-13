The El Jagüey pumping station benefits more than 1,500 people from the Diez de Octubre community in the Limonar municipality and is the first experience in changing the energy matrix of these equipment in the province of Matanzas.

The program executed nationally by the Water and Sewerage Company aims to reduce energy consumption with the installation of solar panels in pumping stations in the thirteen municipalities.

Yensi Guedes Díaz, general director of the Matanzas Aqueduct and Sewerage Company reported that so far 29 pieces of equipment have been installed that work solely through solar panels and others in a hybrid way.

According to Guedes Díaz, this program has had a great impact on the population of Matanzas due to the stability that it allows in the water supply service and the decrease in the consumption of electrical energy.

The new advanced technology equipment has high levels of protection that allow the operators to automatically detect the affectations in the system and ensure the vitality of the equipment.

In the province they plan to replace in this first phase 67 equipment with an energy demand between 0 and 10kw/h. Together with the province of Ciego de Ávila, the Matanzas territory occupies the second ranking at the country level in terms of the number of pumping stations that work with the new energy matrix. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon