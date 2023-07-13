The conference room of the Hotel Melia Internacional in Varadero hosts the awards of the XXIV edition of the Trazaguas 2023 National Children’s Competition.

Saving and preserving water as an essential resource for life are the main themes addressed in this edition.

Girls and boys of different ages, mostly from Havana, Mayabeque, Matanzas and Villa Clara, were awarded in artistic manifestations such as drawing, storytelling, poetry, audiovisuals and photography.

Under the motto “Friendly water for girls and boys” the meeting was the space for the youngest to become aware of the importance of conserving the water resources that nature provides while developing creativity.

Emerged in 1997 in the province of Camagüey, Trazaguas has gradually increased the number of participants as well as the quantity and quality of the works.

Sponsored by the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INRH), the Agua Amiga group and UNICEF together with other organizations in greeting the entry into force of the convention on the rights of the child and World Water Day, Trazaguas is listed as a of the alternatives in our country to raise awareness about the essentials of this resource for life. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon