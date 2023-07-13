Aniversario 330 de la Ciudad de Matanzas

Awards ceremony of the Trazaguas 2023 National Children’s Contest is held in Matanzas

Redacción TV Yumurí 5 horas ago English Deja un comentarios 50 Vistas

The conference room of the Hotel Melia Internacional in Varadero hosts the awards of the XXIV edition of the Trazaguas 2023 National Children’s Competition.

Saving and preserving water as an essential resource for life are the main themes addressed in this edition.

Girls and boys of different ages, mostly from Havana, Mayabeque, Matanzas and Villa Clara, were awarded in artistic manifestations such as drawing, storytelling, poetry, audiovisuals and photography.

Under the motto “Friendly water for girls and boys” the meeting was the space for the youngest to become aware of the importance of conserving the water resources that nature provides while developing creativity.

Emerged in 1997 in the province of Camagüey, Trazaguas has gradually increased the number of participants as well as the quantity and quality of the works.

Sponsored by the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INRH), the Agua Amiga group and UNICEF together with other organizations in greeting the entry into force of the convention on the rights of the child and World Water Day, Trazaguas is listed as a of the alternatives in our country to raise awareness about the essentials of this resource for life. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon






				 Post Views: 56
			
					
									



				 
				

			


			
		

		
Etiquetas  


		
				

			

				
Acerca Redacción TV Yumurí 

			

			

				

	

			

			

								

			

																													

		



				

		

		

				

			

			

		

		
			
	
			
	

		

		

			
Le puede interesar

		


				

						
			

				
										
				
			

						
			
Solar panels provide stability to the water supply service in Matanzas

			
The El Jagüey pumping station benefits more than 1,500 people from the Diez de Octubre …

		

			

			
			
	
		
				






	

		
Deja una respuesta 
Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *
 
 



 


 


 


	

	




	

	





			
				TV Yumurí en Telegram
			
				



	
	



				




	

		

			Desarrollado en WordPress | Diseñado por TV Yumurí		

				

		
		

			© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved