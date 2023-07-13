From July 11 to 13, the Provincial Seminar on Professional Technical Education will take place in Jagüey Grande for the preparation of the 2023-2024 school year, based at the Alberto Medina González Educational Institution.

With the participation of directors of all the polytechnic centers of the province, heads of education and methodologists, plenary sessions and commissions are held in which details are offered for the new school year, in addition to analyzing the deficiencies that prevail today.

During the second day of the seminar, topics related to the Methodological Work System were addressed to achieve quality in the educational process; science and educational innovation as support for methodological work and the improvement of teachers; as well as the evaluation of compliance with Decree 364/2019, on the training and development of the qualified workforce.

In the space, the Master of Science Nicasio Comas Vázquez, provincial deputy director of Professional Technical Education, emphasized the need for teachers to guide their work by the Third Educational Improvement Manual, in order to implement the new ways of working.

In the same way, he made a call to intensify vocational training in students with the celebration of Technical Day, the holding of fairs and direct work with organizations, which allow direct interaction between the student and the profession. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon