The thought of the Cuban intellectual and journalist Juan Gualberto Gómez regarding the 169th anniversary of his birth continues in force in his hometown.

In the ceremony held at the bust dedicated to the distinguished patriot, political and administrative authorities and the people in general paid homage to the brother of José Martí, the hero from Matanzas who so defended racial equality.

Amateur artists, members of the José Martí Brigade and repentistas from the town also remembered the illustrious son of the municipality.

The vice-president of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power, Yudelkis Delgado Moreira, in her central words highlighted the independence thinking of Juan Gualberto. In his speech, he said that the Unionenses will remain faithful to the ideas of the son of slaves who was born free.

Juan Gualberto maintained a definite position regarding the need to solve the problem of racial integration as the only way to achieve unity among all Cubans.

The intellectual of the word, the man of so many struggles, the brother of José Martí left the Unionenses and the people of Cuba an indelible mark that each one from their trenches must fulfill daily.

After the act ended, sports workers together with the inhabitants carried out an emblematic race in salute to the birth of the audacious journalist. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon