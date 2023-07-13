Homes for grandparents raise quality of life in the elderly

Between laughter, board games, music and physical exercises the summer days pass in the four Grandparents’ Houses in the city of Matanzas. They, accompanied by health personnel, receive care and follow-up in each of the institutions to improve their quality of life during the elderly.

The enthusiastic Bertha, Nora and Wilda recognize the great family they have formed over the years in the Grandparents’ Houses. They do not let a day go by without going to their second home and there sharing talks, snacks, planting fruit trees and condiments and also having their health checked. Their laughs betray the happiness of being in a quiet place and accompanied by good people.

Dr. Nora Liss Gómez Domínguez, head of the Elderly Care Program, comments that the province has 28 Grandparents’ Homes, some of them certified, and they are working to achieve this in those that still do not have this health recognition to contribute better care for this segment of the population.

Despite the sleeplessness, there are material deficiencies that threaten the comfort of the grandparents, such as the lack of televisions and fans in many of the institutions. The wear and tear of time and the lack of replacement make them scarce.

Gómez Domínguez adds that provisioning in a general sense is a difficulty despite efforts with local governments and allocations from the health sector. This is also the case with structural maintenance and repairs.

Grandparents continue to go to these centers to enjoy cultural and entertainment moments with those from health institutions who provide love and company to contribute to the health and well-being of the elderly. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon