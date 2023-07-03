With the arrival of the first plane operated by the Rossiya airline at the Juan Gualberto Gómez de Varadero International Airport, regular direct flights between Russia and Cuba resumed this Saturday.

The aircraft, a Boeing 777, arrived with more than 400 passengers from Moscow to strengthen the presence of this important issuing market to the main destination of Sol y Playa de Cuba.

The new area connection will have 2 frequencies a week with flights every Thursday and Saturday. The intentions are to increase the number of arrivals until the end of the year. Rossiya airline belongs to Aeroflot, the largest civil aviation company in Russia.

Julia and Eugenio together with their little ones arrive for the first time in Varadero as part of this first flight. Its purpose is to enjoy the beach and also learn about the culture and history of our country.

The Cuban Ministers of Tourism Juan Carlos García Granda and of Transportation Eduardo Rodríguez Dávila attended the inaugural flight together with representatives of the airline and the Russian embassy on the island.

García Granda highlighted the relevance of this link between friendly nations and the potential to continue growing in the short-term future in frequencies and destinations such as Havana. The head of tourism assured that this would allow the number of Russian visitors to grow and consolidate this important market among the first places of issuers to Cuba based on the benefits of Cuba. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon