Monserrate Children’s Park reopens

The arrival of this first of July and the reopening of the Monserrate Children’s Park in the province of Matanzas began the activities planned for this summer 2023 in the city.

After undergoing a capital repair process for several months, the facility opened its doors to the public with a performance by La Rueda Circus Variety Company.

Varied gastronomic offers, electrical appliances, a batting cage, trampolines, inflatable parks, bicycle rental and a shooting range with pearls, are some of the novelties offered by the center.

The first secretary of the Party in Matanzas, Susely Morfa González, together with the Governor of the province, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, were part of the reopening and shared the joy of the little ones.

Under the slogan Summer with Love and with the goal of contributing to the leisure and recreation of children, the Monserrate park intends to operate during the summer season every day starting at 10 in the morning.

The reopening of the center marked the beginning of summer in Matanzas and with it a long plan of activities planned for the enjoyment of the people of Matanzas. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon