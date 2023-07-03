Caida en Combate de José Martí

Started in Colón Summer 2023

With a conga from the Municipal Department of Sports to the Plaza Céspedes in the Eastern Popular Council, the activities of the present summer season began in Colón.

Claudia Herrera Diago, Secretary of the Union of Young Communists in the territory, held the opening and championed the Cultural Guerrilla made up of art instructors from the José Martí brigade who join presentations in communities; neighborhoods, bateyes, squares and parks to offer shows to different types of audiences.

With this intention, more than a thousand activities are designed that include tours, clubs of different genres such as Mexican music, jazz, boleros, danzón, and country girls.

In addition to open spaces, all cultural institutions, as explained by Jesús Yanes Barrios, Municipal Director of Culture, have programming for the months of July and August with attractive proposals and in which the celebration of culture week stands out. (ALH)

