Rejuvenate Pharmacy in Cardenas

Pedro Pascual Rosabal, retirement neighbor of the Popular Consul Foundry, was the first on acquire his medical supplies in the recently rejuvenate pharmacy of Real 89, nestled in the historic urban center of Cardenas.

The building received a capital restoration, and during the inauguration, presided over by the political authorities and governmental of the province, was outstanding the execution of the piece by the CNA Coral, with the budget intended to the local development

Before the medical deficit of the basic square, the unit expend 32 kind of syrup and ointments of the natural traditional medicine produced in the territory by the UEB of medicines, which exceeds its plans by 50 percent, although the demand is still greater, declared Dr. Pedro Tanquero, provincial director of the Medicines Company (EMCOMED).

The facility not only offers guarantees for access to medicines to more than 8,000 residents of the area, but also rescues an emblematic construction within the heritage site of the city close to its bicentennial. (ALH)