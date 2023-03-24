Finalize detail to election in Union de Reyes

Electoral authorities in the province of Matanzas continue to prepare for the upcoming elections on March 26, and this time they reached the southern municipality of Unión de Reyes.

On Union soil they addressed core issues of organization and assurance for the elections of deputies to the National Assembly of People’s Power. The tour included several constituencies in the Alacranes and San Antonio de Cabezas popular councils, where they pointed out the organic functioning of the electoral process based on previous experiences and the results obtained by the dynamic test.

The member of the Execute Desk of the provincial Committee of the Party in Matanzas, Ramon Gomez Medina, stressed the importance of the candidature to the success of a transcendental exercise in the Cuban democracy.

To a few hours of the vote, on school and electoral tables of Union de Reyes finalize logistic detail before the March 26. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon