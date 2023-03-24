Convened by the Camilo Cienfuegos University of Matanzas (UMCC) and the Guanima Accommodation Company, the IV Workshop on Ergonomics, Occupational Safety and Work, will be held from November 28 to 30 at the Plaza América Convention Center, in Varadero, main Cuban sun and beach destination.

Under the slogan Your Safety Up to Date, the contest aims to bring together teachers, consultants and researchers from Higher Education Centers, branch schools, scientific institutions and other similar entities, as well as managers and technicians from companies and public administration bodies , producers, professors, teachers and community leaders.

According to a informative ticket by the organizers of relevant workshop will exposed the obtained result on the works of mastery of the authors Regla Caridad Catalan Rivero and the engineer Juan Lazaro Acosta Prieto, related with the mental charged in coordinators of the airport ramp International Juan Gualberto Gomez and of students of Industrial engineer of the UMCC.

These investigations are the result of the Master’s Degree in Ergonomics, Safety and Health at Work (MESST), an integral part of the UMCC postgraduate training plan since the 2018-2019 academic year.

Aimed at professionals graduated from Higher Education linked to occupational health management, the MESST is coordinated by Dr. Joaquín García Dihigo in Sciences and is attended by the Faculty of Industrial Engineering. (ALH)

