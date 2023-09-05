Provincial act beginning of the 2023-2024 school year

Matanzas begins the new school year with the opening of 504 centers of different educational levels and more than one hundred and thirty thousand students.

The central act of the province was held at the Abel Santamaría Cuadrado elementary school in the municipality of Perico in the presence of the main authorities of the Party and the provincial government and of this territory.

The Abel Santamaría Cuadrado primary school in the Matanzas municipality of Perico reopened its doors after a constructive repair and receives 156 students.

Madelaine Cartaya Menéndez, Municipal Director of Education in Perico reported the deplorable conditions that the building presented after 5 years without being able to use its facilities.

The recovery of the property exceeded the amount of 3 million pesos.

Regarding the beginning of the school period, the Master of Science Edilberto Casanovas Armenteros, General Director of Education in Matanzas, explained that they guarantee coverage in some centers with variants so that the teacher is not missing, especially in Basic Secondary, the one with the greatest impact in terms of this aspect. .

He referred to this as the highest priority, in addition to attention to teachers, educational, preventive and community work, guarantee of quality in educational processes and continuity of studies.”

They recognized the winning student of the Ibero-American Computer Science Olympiad, Leyan Louvaina Mesa, who completed the twelfth grade and for the honorable mention received, was directly awarded the cybernetics degree to be studied at the University of Havana.

Also congratulated Mipyme Uno+ Dos SRL executing the reparation actions, also to internationalist collaborating teachers and especially to the municipal directorates of Perico and Provincial Education.

A party resulted in the return to the classrooms for the contribution of culture, with an abundance of patriotism and traditions where the leader of the Revolution Fidel Castro was evoked in his ideas of highlighting the Cuban teaching profession.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon