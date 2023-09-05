Pioneers from Matanzas back to the classroom

The Hugo Rafael Chávez elementary school in the Peñas Altas Popular Council in the city of Matanzas opened its classrooms this September 4 to pioneers, teachers and family members.

There, the municipal act for the start of the 2023-2024 school year was held with the presence of political and governmental authorities of the territory and the support of the community. The 8-year-old center begins the school year with an enrollment of 221 students and 14 teachers in front of the classrooms.

In the case of the main municipality, as confirmed by the director of education, Pedro Hernán Rodríguez Ruiz, enrollment amounts to more than 24 thousand students at different educational levels. He adds that the completion of the teaching staff is at 92% and the rest is resolved with the different alternatives.

The school year begins from now on new challenges for students and teachers from Matanzas. The classrooms will become the second home for those whose premise is the commitment to teach and learn more every day.

