Plaza Milanés and Ayllón at the forefront of electronic payment

The Plaza Milanés y Ayllón belonging to the Cimex Branch in Matanzas is at the forefront in the implementation of electronic commerce within the currency trading network of the province.

The modern establishment receives approximately two thousand customers each day and has 19 posts with Android technology cash registers to carry out operations from the different electronic payment channels.

Anabel Hernández Navarro, head of the Plaza Milanés – Ayllón Commercial Unit, comments that customer acceptance of the service has been very good because online transactions are more comfortable and safer than carrying cash.

Another of the attractions of the commercial establishment is the Cubita Cafeteria with capacity for more than 30 people where they charge for services in national currency through electronic payment gateways.

The Cimex Branch in Matanzas also implements electronic commerce in 46 Service Centers and they expect that from September the entire fuel marketing network in the province will carry out collection and payment operations for the service digitally.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon