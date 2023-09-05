Aniversario 330 de la Ciudad de Matanzas

The “Amable Flores” center receives the new school year

Camarioca experienced a historic day on September 4, the beginning of the course in this small town in the Cárdenas municipality was marked by the immense joy that constitutes the opening of the “Amable Flores” Basic High School, an institution that will welcome more than 120 pioneers of the town and nearby sites such as Cantel.

The new center has a faculty cloister, a complete study material base and a comfortable building.

For parents and especially students the opening is a dream cherished for years now come true.

During the act, the Department of Education in the municipality thanked the effort made by the main authorities of the territory, who, since the idea of ​​creating the new campus was conceived, did not rest until it was completed. There was also recognition for the builders and all those who made work possible.

Having a high school here eliminates the difficulties caused by students at this level traveling to other towns, something that in recent times had a negative impact on punctuality due to transportation problems.

