Military Operational Region of Matanzas inaugurates festive stage

The Military Operational Region of Matanzas inaugurated the summer at the Cabarroca Complex with a political-cultural act presided over by Brigadier General Felipe Triana Ramírez.

The presentation of the Yumurino group De nuevo son and a performance for the children enlivened the day.

After the closing of the first semester of the Year of preparation for defense, the Revolutionary Armed Forces organized a series of activities for the enjoyment of its personnel during the summer period.

To guarantee the development of all these events, the Cabarroca Complex prepares its facilities after going through a constructive repair.

A gastronomic fair was added to the recreational activities of the summer opening that will be held on Saturdays during the festive period. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon