How to take care of the little ones at home in the summer?

The Group for the Promotion of Health and Prevention of Diseases (Prosalud), in Matanzas, guides through its profiles on social networks how to care for the little ones at home in the summer.

Breastfeeding infants more frequently is among the first tips they recommend to prevent heat exhaustion.

In addition to the warnings, take care of the hydration and nutrition of our children and offer plenty of safe water; as well as natural juices.

In this sense, they also warn not to give them drinks with caffeine or high sugar content. Neither that they are very cold or hot.

The specialists emphasize the need to bathe them and wet their bodies frequently; as well as propose simple games.

They add that they should not be directly exposed to the Sun between 10 in the morning and 4 in the afternoon. And never do it before the first year of life.

Keeping them in well-ventilated places and using fans and air conditioners if the ambient temperature is very high are other guidelines.

In this regard, they also advise not to stay with them, let alone leave them alone in a parked and closed vehicle.

Dressing them in loose, light, cotton clothing and light colors is another measure to adopt in this exhausting summer.

Prosalud Matanzas invites you to have fun during the summer season, but always take care of the little ones at home responsibly, without losing sight of them. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon