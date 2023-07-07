Evaluate educational and preventive work in Jagüey Grande

The educational and preventive work in the current scenario and the implementation of the project Attention to infants, adolescents and young people at risk, was one of the aspects evaluated in plenary during the municipal seminar for the preparation of directors for the 2023-2024 school year in Jaguey Grande.

The theme was presented by Marisnely Almenarez Rosales, deputy general director of Education in the municipality, and Liannys Rodríguez Carrasco, preventive work advisor, a space that was also attended by María Julia Pérez Medina, municipal director.

According to Rodríguez Carrasco, among the main indicators affected in the preventive work in the Jagüey territory is the increase to 13 in the number of pregnant women and to 11 in the number of underage mothers

In the same way, 43 families with a complex situation were detected, 24 adolescents disconnected from the study and 28 cases of minors and families with manifestations of violence.

During the plenary dedicated to educational and preventive work in the current scenario, a call was made to all directors of educational institutions in Jagüey Grande to identify vulnerable cases or cases at risk in a timely manner and thus contribute to their prevention. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon