Visit Marrero Cruz social works in Cárdenas

The member of the Political Bureau and Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz covers economic and social objectives of the Matanzas municipality of Cárdenas.

Accompanied by Governor Mario Felipe Sabines Lorenzo and municipal authorities, Marrero verified the progress of the works in the final stages of construction and remodeling based on investments.

The tour began at the Hotel La Dominica, where the government leader can appreciate the progress of the work, already in the finishing stage. Marrero Cruz called for work with the highest quality and to ensure that there are no errors that compromise the future of the institution.

The official visited Farmacia Real 89, a property in a precarious state that resumed its functionality thanks to the contribution to territorial development, in a comprehensive rehabilitation process.

Similarly, he visited two construction sites: El Litoral restaurant and the Ruinas-Paseo de Pinillos service complex.

Marrero Cruz continued his tour of the Flag City with a visit to the Pequeños Guerrilleros Quang Nang day care center.

At the Marrero Cruz educational institution, he was interested in the construction improvements that the center was subjected to, which gained 30 more capacities.

The agricultural market was the second objective of the visit of the government leader in the aforementioned distribution, there he spoke with the population and dependents.

Subsequently, the member of the Political Bureau toured the area known as “31 y palante” in which he visited state establishments and new forms of economic management.

In the extensive exchange with neighbors, among other issues related to high prices, housing problems and hygiene in various points of the populous Cast.

Marrero Cruz attended to each of the citizens who approached him to convey their concerns. Each complaint was forwarded to the local government department.

Another of the places visited was the Nursing Home where he verified the conditions of the areas while emphasizing the necessary careful attention to patients.

Until the multifamily building in the completion phase in the distribution on December 2, the Prime Minister arrived, he was able to see the characteristics of the building that will be delivered this year for workers of the Arcos company in the construction sector.

At the closing of the visit of Marrero Cruz to Cárdenas, he participated in the municipal administration council section meeting in which he was informed about the municipal development plan, the main deficiencies that currently affect the territory as well as compliance to date of the economic indicators.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that there is progress in the municipality but there are still problems that threaten the well-being of the people, the leader stressed that only with work closely linked to the masses can eradicate approaches and complaints even with few resources, for which he urged to strengthen the government in the street, with direct attention in the neighborhoods with the greatest social disadvantages. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon