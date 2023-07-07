Radio Union Station is renewed for its fifth anniversary

Caida en Combate de José Martí

The brigade of the La Roca Non-Agricultural Cooperative (CNA) is working on beautifying the municipal radio station Radio Unión, given the proximity of the fifth anniversary of the young radio plant.

The builders will renew the painting of the property and other details related to the roof in two days. The signal of the local station is broadcast by 96.3 FM and accompanies its listeners every day of the week from 9 in the morning until just 3 in the afternoon.

Radio Unión was inaugurated on July 23, 2018. The creation of this young radio plant responds to an old longing of the inhabitants of this Matanzas territory, the third oldest in the country.

Next July 23 will be the fifth anniversary of La Voz que nos unites, which accompanies the people of Union from the first day and informs them about the events of both the territory and the province, the country and the world. (ALH)

