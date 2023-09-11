Matanzas fairs increase agricultural products with affordable prices

Like every Sunday, the agricultural fair in the city of Matanzas becomes the center of attention for many people who come there in search of different agricultural products at more affordable prices. Points such as Plaza 14 Festival or El Tenis are the most visited.

There you can see a greater volume of products from the different productive forms and according to the agreed prices.

In a tour of several points, the member of the Central Committee and first secretary of the Party in Matanzas Susely Morfa González accompanied by Governor Mario Sabines Lorenzo, were interested in the variety of offers and vital prices to bring these products closer to the population.

These spaces are still insufficient in the face of demand. But progress has certainly been made in terms of price stability for agricultural products, but not in the case of meat and grains.

The offers are completed with the options of mini-industries, Acopio, state productive forms and MSMEs that are available to the people of Matanzas every Sunday. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon