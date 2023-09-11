Aniversario 330 de la Ciudad de Matanzas
Two new Matanzas MIPYMES approved

Aurora López Herrera

This September 7, the Ministry of Economy and Planning approved 42 new economic actors, all of which are private MSMEs, including two from Matanzas.

The entities of the province of Matanzas approved on this occasion will be dedicated to construction services, and are called ATCONS, located in the municipality of Colón, and Construcciones Peverell, belonging to the provincial capital.

Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Cuba are constituted as economic actors with legal personality, focused on the development of the production of goods and the provision of services; which may be both private and state.

