Matanzas advances towards the II National Assembly of the FEEM

The II National Assembly of the Federation of High School Students (FEEM) in Matanzas will be held shortly, as announced by Armando García Delgado, Secretary of the Union of Young Communists (UJC) in the province.

The event that will coincide with the development of the National Council of the University Student Federation (FEU), will have among its objectives the evaluation of the operation of the organization and the exchange on relevant issues regarding its work.

The meeting was preceded by assemblies held in different municipalities of the Matanzas territory.

50 centers from all over the country were elected, three of them from Matanzas, to be direct delegates: the Frank País Polytechnic School, the IPVCE Carlos Marx, and the EIDE Luis Augusto Turcios Lima.

With the presence of athletes, singers and other students from high school, this edition ensures the diversity of opinions and approaches to the needs of students.

The appointment is an invitation to young people to defend the legacy of national heroes and Cuban identity from their designated battlefield: classrooms and schools.

