Successful presentation of the Step by Step project in Cárdenas

Lights, music and fantasy reveal a world of illusions after opening the curtains of the Cárdenas cinema theater. Nearly 80 girls and boys discover an audience that is eager to see the fruit of months of rehearsal.

The choreographies tell well-known cartoon stories and children’s stories preferred by the members of the Paso a Paso dance project and which have been chosen by its director Lazara Leydis Carbot Mesa to make up the repertoire.

The ballet movements show the individual progress of each dancer in perfecting their style.

Days of dedication take shape in a show that entertains and dazzles the hundreds of relatives who proudly witness their little ones.

The Step by Step project pursues its desire to train good girls and boys in values, from the discipline of ballet, appreciation of the arts and beauty; while they enjoy the dance and develop according to their abilities.

What was for many the first presentation before the public has become motivation to strengthen their interest in dance.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon